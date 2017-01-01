The Say Yes To The Dress Shop Gave One Bride A Custom Dress Nightmare

It looks like one bride just couldn't say yes to her dress. TMZ reports that Randi Siegel-Friedman is suing storied New York bridal salon Kleinfeld Bridal for $12,000. She claims that the boutique, which is the setting for TLC’s Say Yes To The Dress, is refusing to issue a refund for her custom-made gown. Court documents obtained by TMZ show that just a few months before the wedding, Seigel-Friedman found that the dress did not fit properly because the bodice and skirt of her custom creation were not the right sizes. In addition, the skirt wasn’t the fabric she had chosen. Having faced a bride’s worst nightmare, she decided to wear an off-the-rack gown for her ceremony, instead. The suit claims that when Seigel-Friedman went back to Kleinfeld for a refund, the store refused. Representatives from Kleinfeld haven’t responded to the suit, stating that they haven’t yet seen the lawsuit and couldn’t comment before reviewing all the claims. Say Yes To The Dress faced a suit earlier this year from a bride who claims her episode aired before her actual wedding and gave her guests — and husband — a peek at her gown before she walked down the aisle. Maybe Siegel-Friedman should have enlisted the help of wedding guru Martha Stewart? She’s been known to stop by Kleinfeld and offer up some advice for brides-to-be.
