If one of your New Year's resolutions is to find a new job, and you happen to live in Austin, Texas, we have some good news.
A report from NerdWallet lists the city as the best in the United States for job seekers. To create its rankings list, the company looked at unemployment data, in addition to cost-of-living factors, like rent prices.
The top 10 list also includes cities like Denver, Nashville, and Seattle. And if you're looking for a job in the South, you might want to consider North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. Two of the top cities, Durham and Raleigh, are part of the Triangle.
NerdWallet notes that some of the cities on the list are known for their contributions to the tech and health care industries, which means it's not surprising they're at the top of the rankings. (And if you're job-hunting in one of those fields, you're in luck!)
To see the full list of how the country's 100 largest cities stack up, click here for the complete report.
