“What a way to kick off the morning w/ @goodmorningamerica! #RockinEve 2 days #until2017,” he captioned the first video.



Thankfully, it all ended well! The FDNY came and rescued Seacrest and crew, so he could get to the top of the building to test out the big ball along with his co-host, Jenny McCarthy — and it wasn't a moment too soon. “I will tell you this, if you’ve ever been stuck in an elevator, it’s funny and cute for about 10 minutes,” Seacrest said on GMA. “And then about 20 minutes in, it’s not so funny anymore. But thank you to the fire department who came and rescued us and pried those doors open.”



Yes, thank you fire department. After this poop emoji of a year, we badly need Ryan's glittering tan and blindingly white smile to usher us into 2017. Also, who would executive-produce Keeping Up with the Kardashians?! Hats off and respect.