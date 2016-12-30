This Restaurant Will Give You Free Pizza If You Come In Dressed As Princess Leia

One of the most effective ways to cope with grief is to drown your sorrows in food. And if that food includes melted cheese and carbs in one form or another, all the better. Champion Pizza, a pizzeria in Soho, is providing Star Wars fans some help with the grieving process today by offering free pizza in honor of Carrie Fisher, who passed away earlier this week.
If you've been looking for ways to soothe your sadness after Fisher's passing, there are a couple of options for getting your hands on free pizza today. According to GrubStreet, you can dress up as any Star Wars character and get a free slice, but the better option involves two iconic buns and a flowing white dress or perhaps even a gold bikini. You can get an entire free pie by dressing up as Princess Leia, one of Fisher's most well-known and beloved characters.
The reasoning behind this day of free pies is quite moving. GrubStreet reported that Champion Pizza's owner, Hakki Akdeniz, is an immigrant from Turkey who says he has been a lifelong fan of the Star Wars franchise and actually learned to speak English primarily so he could watch A New Hope. So, Carrie Fisher did a lot for Akdeniz just as she did for many of us. A day of free pizza and an opportunity to honor an incredible actress and an honest woman, what could be better?
