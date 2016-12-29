Story from Entertainment News

Keep Calm, The Queen Is Not Dead

Because our world clearly doesn't have bigger things to worry about, some asshat someone decided that it would be funny to tweet out a phony announcement that Queen Elizabeth II had died, using the fake account @BBCNewsUKI. (This account has thankfully since been suspended.) According to People, it was posing as legit news outlet @BBCNewsUK.

Predictably, no one fact-checked anything and instead went k-ray-zy posting on Twitter:


Some Twitter users even blamed the press for covering it up.
The 90-year-old Queen missed the annual Christmas church service at Sandringham for the first time in decades this past week because she had a cold, People reports, so many have been worried about her health. But that shouldn't let those who spread — and believed — the hoax off the hook.

A couple of lessons here:

1. We're living in the age of fake news. Double-check everything you read. Do you see that "I" at the end of "@BBCNewsUKI"? That makes it different from actual BBC U.K. And don't post something as news until you've verified it!

2. Keep calm and carry on.

