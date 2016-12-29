No need to avoid Game Of Thrones chatter next time you're in conversation with Mindy Kaling. The Mindy Project star took to Twitter to tell the world she's all caught up on the HBO show... and that she has a lot of feelings about it.
On December 28, the actress sent out a series of tweets revealing exactly how she feels about the television adaptation of George R. Martin's book series.
I'm caught up on game of thrones now, if anyone wants to engage me about it— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) December 28, 2016
According to Kaling, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is basically the equivalent of Casey Affleck's latest Oscar-buzzy role? I have yet to see Manchester By the Sea, but I imagined New England a little kinder than Westeros.
cersei is basically Casey afflecks characters in Manchester by the sea— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) December 28, 2016
Unsurprisingly, Kaling adores two of the show's strongest ladies. (Even if one of them is super chill with pushing people down wells and murdering pretty much everyone who stands in the way of her hooking up with her brother and/or the throne.)
Obvs Cersei and Daenyrs. But I love Davos, Lyanna, oberyn and anyone with greyscale https://t.co/Bd9lGpJ4zO— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) December 28, 2016
She has less love for Rickon (Art Parkinson) the Ann Veal of Game of Thrones.
By the way, if you're more into robots than White Walkers, Kaling also has thoughts on Westworld.
I would go to #Westworld for all-you-can-eat ribs and a rocking chair— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 15, 2016
You're not alone, girl.
