Trey Songz Refuses To Leave Stage, Gets Arrested

R&B singer Trey Songz was taken into custody last night for "malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing arrest," when he refused to leave the stage after a concert, police told The Detroit News. The singer (real name: Tremaine Neverson) was performing a show in Detroit along with Desiigner, Young M.A, Lil Yachty, and others as part of the fourth annual Big Show at the Joe.
When 11:30 p.m. rolled around, organizers told Songz that it was time to wrap up and leave the stage. He reportedly responded by throwing things and attempting to break equipment in an "upset and belligerent" manner, a police spokesperson told the publication. The video below shows him throwing equipment and taking down two plastic structures. He continued when police came onstage, and one of the objects reportedly hit a police sergeant.
Songz was then arrested. As of Thursday morning, he remains in the Detroit Detention Center. This year, he can be heard on Kevin Hart's single "Push It On Me," which spent nine weeks on Billboard's Hip-Hop/R&B Airplay chart. He has also appeared on Kevin Gates' "Jam."
