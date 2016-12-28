With only three days left in 2016, the year has seemingly taken yet another couple. (You couldn't stop with Brangelina, 2016?) Rapper T.I.'s wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris has filed for divorce, People reports. The couple married in 2010 and share seven kids, four of whom are from previous relationships.
The pair starred in reality show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which detailed the duo's home life. The VH1 show premiered in 2011; the fifth season finished airing in September of 2016. The status of the show is unclear — VH1 did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the couple's divorce.
Tameka "Tiny" Harris is most notable for writing TLC's hit song "No Scrubs" while T.I., a Grammy Award-winning musician, is a prolific hip-hop artist. As the show depicts, Harris currently works as a music manager for hip-hop girl groups. Together, the two amount to music royalty.
Back in August, Harris' rep denied rumors of a divorce. The statement from Harris' camp read: "Certain blogs have ‘reported’ that she’s going to be a single mom, she’s getting a divorce, she has a new residence and everything in between. On behalf of Mrs. Harris, this is the truth — Tameka and TI are good. They love each other and they have a beautiful family with seven amazing children. For them, it will always be family over everything."
Representation for Ms. Harris has yet to respond to a request for comment on reports of the couple's divorce.
