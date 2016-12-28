Legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick once said, "If it can be written, or thought, it can be filmed." If he were alive today, he might have added "...for Game of Thrones" onto that sentence. From Daenerys' dragons to the White Walkers, the fantasy series' effects rival those of big-budget movies. According to actor John Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarly on the HBO show, that isn't going to change. In fact, the upcoming season 7 might just feature the craziest things fans have ever seen.
According to an interview the actor gave Digital Spy, fans should be seriously stoked for the upcoming season, which is set to end filming in February 2017 in anticipation of a summer premiere. Bradley tells the website that he couldn't believe the heights to which writers pushed the script, stating that he actually thought some of the scenes they wrote were "unfilmable."
"You read [the scripts] and you think, 'They've really stitched themselves up here, because there's no way they can get this on screen.' And then 10 months later, there it is!"
Game of Thrones' penultimate season — the series will reportedly end with season 8 — should please anyone who likes to ooh and ahh at the show's outstanding visuals. The talents of the special effects team truly bring the world of Westeros to life.
According to an interview the actor gave Digital Spy, fans should be seriously stoked for the upcoming season, which is set to end filming in February 2017 in anticipation of a summer premiere. Bradley tells the website that he couldn't believe the heights to which writers pushed the script, stating that he actually thought some of the scenes they wrote were "unfilmable."
"You read [the scripts] and you think, 'They've really stitched themselves up here, because there's no way they can get this on screen.' And then 10 months later, there it is!"
Game of Thrones' penultimate season — the series will reportedly end with season 8 — should please anyone who likes to ooh and ahh at the show's outstanding visuals. The talents of the special effects team truly bring the world of Westeros to life.
Advertisement