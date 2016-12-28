Printed in the same magazine just a week after the interview, the letter somewhat admonishes Michael for his attitude.



"Here's a kid who 'wanted to be a pop star since I was about 7 years old,'" the letter reads. "And now that he's a smash performer and songwriter at 27 he wants to quit doing what tons of gifted youngsters all over the world would shoot grandma for — just one crack at what he's complaining about."



Sinatra's advice? Loosen up. Be grateful for these problems. Embrace the fame because it doesn't last forever.



"The tragedy of fame is when no one shows up and you're singing to the cleaning lady in some empty joint that hasn't seen a paying customer since Saint Swithin's day," Sinatra continues. "And you're nowhere near that; you're top dog on the top rung of a tall ladder called Stardom, which in latin means thanks-to-the-fans who were there when it was lonely."



When Frank Sinatra tells you to snap out of it, you listen.