If you're a pop culture junkie, you're probably spending this week reading a lot of end-of-year lists. You may want to take a break from them and watch 2016's biggest pop songs mashed into one beautiful three-minute medley by Us the Duo, instead.
Carissa and Michael Alvarado have been making these year-in-review videos for a few years now. It's a great spinoff of (or improvement on) the trick that made them famous, six-second covers on Vine (RIP). Quick bit of trivia: They were actually the first musicians to score a recording contract from their vines.
While these two certainly have the voices to do justice to Adele, Beyoncé, and Twenty One Pilots, they offer something else in this video, too. Many of us are ready to write off 2016 as the absolute worst. But Us the Duo is here to remind us that these 17 songs came out of 2016, too: "Starboy" by The Weeknd (featuring Daft Punk), "7 years" by Lukas Graham, "Cheap Thrills" by Sia (featuring Sean Paul), "I Took a Pill in Ibiza" (Seeb Remix) by Mike Posner, "Work From Home" by Fifth Harmony (featuring Ty Dolla $ign), "Cake by the Ocean" by DNCE, "Stressed Out" by Twenty One Pilots, "Hold Up" by Beyoncé, "Side to Side" by Ariana Grande (featuring Nicki Minaj), "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" by Adele, "This is What You Came For" by Calvin Harris (featuring Rihanna), "One Dance" by Drake (featuring Wizkid and Kyla), "Work" by Rihanna (featuring Drake), "Can't Stop the Feeling" by Justin Timberlake, "24K Magic" by Bruno Mars, "Black Beatles" by Rae Sremmurd (featuring Gucci Mane), and "Closer" by Chainsmokers (featuring Halsey).
While they might not make up for everything else that happened, they sure help soothe the pain.
