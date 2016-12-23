Starbucks Is Giving Away FREE Coffee For The Next 10 Days

Well folks, our Starbucks addictions have finally paid off. The coffee chain is thanking its customers for their loyalty throughout 2016 by giving away incredible freebies. For the next 10 days, Starbucks locations in the United States will have Pop Up Cheer Parties from 1 to 2 p.m. local time. So what can you get at these parties? A really nice thank-you gift.
During the party period, you can get a tall espresso beverage of your choice for free. The 100 stores participating each day will limit one drink per customer, but you can order any type of espresso drink you like and pay absolutely nothing.
Starting today until January 2 — excluding Christmas day — you could have a chance to get your hands on the free drink. Pop Up Cheer Party locations will change daily, so visit Starbucks.com/cheer to find out if there's one going down near you. It's also a good idea to follow Starbucks on Facebook and Twitter to get all the updates. Starbucks just wants us all to know how much it appreciates our daily trips for caffeine fixes and our obsession with its extensive line of treats.
