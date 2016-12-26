Starbucks Is Ringing In 2017 With Three New Fancy Drink Flavors

We always like to wear something special to celebrate the start of a new year. And it looks like we're not the only ones. Starbucks is also getting all dressed up to ring in 2017. Or at least its lattes are.
The brand is rolling out three new drinks starting today. Each features swirls of dark and white chocolate, which is why the trio has been dubbed the Tuxedo Collection. There's the Tuxedo Mocha, the Tuxedo Hot Chocolate, and, finally, the Tuxedo Frappuccino — if you're not somewhere that's way too cold for a frozen treat.
The Tuxedo Mocha features mocha sauce and white chocolate mocha sauce. The whole thing is then topped with whipped cream and a mocha drizzle to give it the black-and-white tuxedo effect, with a sprinkling of dark-chocolate curls.
The dressed-up drinks will be available today through January 1. Did we mention the black-and-white whipped cream is extra Instagrammable?
