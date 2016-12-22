Beyoncé Inspires Australian Tower

Construction has begun in Melbourne, Australia on a $315 million building inspired by parametric curves in a Beyoncé video, according to Architecture & Design.
The 79-store Premier has been designed by Elenberg Fraser entirely by parametric modeling. It will house 796 apartments, 187 hotel rooms, and shops downstairs. So, plausibly you could live inside Beyoncé. Or at least stay there for a night or two.
'Its twists and turns recall a 'woman dancing in black cloth' – the woman being Beyoncé who, wrapped in flowing, fluid black fabric, similarly shows off curves in her Ghost music video," the magazine writes. "The building’s deceptively complex form, however, is not the result of just fun and games, with Elenberg Fraser adding that it is the best possible solution to wind, solar and massing criteria and requirements."
There you have it, Beyoncé is literally the perfect design for a building. This could mean a future of Beyoncé cars, Beyoncé airplanes, and even maybe a human Beyoncé. Truly, the future is so bright that we have to wear shades.
Check out the video below.
