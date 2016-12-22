As we exit this funhouse horror year, it's important to remember that things can always be worse. For example, a new study in scientific journal Thorax suggests a possible link between cured meat consumption and asthma flare-ups.
The study of 1,000 French people, conducted from 2003 to 2013, showed that consuming cured meat more than four times a week was associated with worsening asthma symptoms. The researchers think the effect may be related to nitrite, a preservative used in meats like bacon or salami, and airway aggravation. But other experts caution that the "meat wheeze" phenomenon needs more research.
"Although certain foods can be triggers for allergies in some people, there is no specific dietary advice to manage asthma symptoms generally," Dr. Erika Kennington, Head of Research at Asthma UK tells the BBC. "For most people with asthma, healthy eating advice is exactly the same as it is for everyone else: follow a balanced diet that includes plenty of fresh and unprocessed food and is low in sugar, salt and saturated fat."
Of course, there are plenty of other reasons to skip the bacon portion of your meal. Consuming too many servings of cured and processed meats can also cause colon cancer, according to the World Health Organization.
The study of 1,000 French people, conducted from 2003 to 2013, showed that consuming cured meat more than four times a week was associated with worsening asthma symptoms. The researchers think the effect may be related to nitrite, a preservative used in meats like bacon or salami, and airway aggravation. But other experts caution that the "meat wheeze" phenomenon needs more research.
"Although certain foods can be triggers for allergies in some people, there is no specific dietary advice to manage asthma symptoms generally," Dr. Erika Kennington, Head of Research at Asthma UK tells the BBC. "For most people with asthma, healthy eating advice is exactly the same as it is for everyone else: follow a balanced diet that includes plenty of fresh and unprocessed food and is low in sugar, salt and saturated fat."
Of course, there are plenty of other reasons to skip the bacon portion of your meal. Consuming too many servings of cured and processed meats can also cause colon cancer, according to the World Health Organization.
Advertisement