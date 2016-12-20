Holiday parties get a bad rap — whether you're stuck at an endless office shindig or muddling through an awkward extended family dinner. You could save yourself the discomfort by simply not going altogether, but with the help of a simple party game, you can survive the holidays and even enjoy them. Meet Poop The Potato, your family's new favorite pastime.
As you can see in the video above, Poop The Potato is easy to set up and has a straightforward objective: Form two lines at one end of the room. Set up two trashcans at the other end. Stick a potato between your legs. Race the person from the other line, who also has a tuber 'twixt their legs, to the trashcans (we could see buckets working, too). Upon reaching your can, squat, and let your spud loose. Anyone who has regular bowel movements will tell you it looks exactly like you just pooped a potato. A classic is born.
The video, which was posted on Facebook by Barbara Dalton of Bloomfield Missouri, now has garnered more than 10 million views and counting.
At this point in 2016, we all deserve a break from thinking beyond a bit of potty humor. So, why not make Poop The Potato your new holiday tradition? It beats another round of Trivial Pursuit, that's for sure. Also, as you can see from the video, it's way more fun.
As you can see in the video above, Poop The Potato is easy to set up and has a straightforward objective: Form two lines at one end of the room. Set up two trashcans at the other end. Stick a potato between your legs. Race the person from the other line, who also has a tuber 'twixt their legs, to the trashcans (we could see buckets working, too). Upon reaching your can, squat, and let your spud loose. Anyone who has regular bowel movements will tell you it looks exactly like you just pooped a potato. A classic is born.
The video, which was posted on Facebook by Barbara Dalton of Bloomfield Missouri, now has garnered more than 10 million views and counting.
At this point in 2016, we all deserve a break from thinking beyond a bit of potty humor. So, why not make Poop The Potato your new holiday tradition? It beats another round of Trivial Pursuit, that's for sure. Also, as you can see from the video, it's way more fun.
Advertisement