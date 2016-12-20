The hustle is real out here, folks. And no one knows it better than this pregnant woman who was paying off her college tuition by selling positive pregnancy tests on Craigslist.
Unfortunately, the ad has since been removed, but Huffington Post managed to grab a screenshot of her posting, which explains that she is three months pregnant, and making money by "providing a product."
"Very self explanatory I am 3 months [pregnant] and I am providing a product in which the consumer is able to purchase positive pregnancy tests or urine for your own use," the ad reads.
The poster also makes clear that she does not care if her pregnancy tests or urine are used for Gone Girl-esque purposes, or otherwise.
"Whether you are using it for your own amusement such as a prank, or to blackmail the CEO of wherever who you are having an affair with I DON'T CARE AT ALL," she wrote.
All she asks is that you pay $25 per test — or $35-for-two deal if you're traveling over 60 miles to get to Jacksonville, FL, where she is based.
"I will not overcharge for the urine test but I will not be low-balled either do not contact me if you are going to be difficult," she warned.
Local news outlet WJAX/WFOX sent one incredibly brave intern to pose as a buyer as a way to meet (and verify) the woman in question's business and possibly get an interview with her. While the poster wished to remain anonymous, she told the outlet that she got into her entrepreneurial activities after browsing online for jobs she could do while pregnant.
"I saw from other women and their experiences that it's very easy," she told WJAX/WFOX, going on to explain that she makes "$200 in a day off, [doing] something I have to do no matter what."
"Me being in college working on a bachelor's and needing all this money to pay for a degree, this was a no-brainer," she added.
Surprisingly, selling positive pregnancy tests isn't illegal. Although Craigslist prohibits the sale of bodily fluids, WJAX/WFOX's law and safety expert, Dale Carson, told the station that selling urine and pregnancy tests falls into a "legal gray area." There are no laws against selling urine or pregnancy tests, but the person buying them could be subject to fraud charges, depending on how they use the aforementioned products.
We're not sure if the post was removed by the woman herself, or was taken down by Craigslist, but either way, it looks like she had already made a sizable chunk of change to pay off those college tuition bills.
