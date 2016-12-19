Trader Joe's Just Released A New Holiday Cookie You're Going To Want RIGHT NOW

You may have had a moment in the last few days when you realized how close the holidays are, and completely freaked out because you haven't done any preparation. You're not alone, my friend. If you still have presents to order, decorations to put up, and holiday treats to bake, you're probably currently spiraling into a black hole of anxiety. Well, don't worry, because Trader Joe's can help you with at least one item on your to-do list: cookies.
The popular supermarket chain just released a new holiday cookie that's making us wonder why anyone would ever go with homemade. According to BrandEater, the new Crispy Crunchy Peppermint Chocolate Chip Cookies are made with semi-sweet chocolate chips, crushed peppermint candy, and peppermint flavoring for an extra kick. The cookies are small, making them the perfect treats to nosh while mingling with friends at a holiday party or snuggled up on the couch watching festive flicks. You could even pair it with that giant peppermint chocolate bar TJ's graced us with earlier this season.
Trader Joe's is the place you turn for tasty frozen meals that take the stress out of weeknight dinners, so why not let the store help you avoid some holiday burdens with these delicious cookies?
