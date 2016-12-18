Story from TV Shows

The Pretty Little Liars Squad Sent Ashley Benson The Sweetest Birthday Wishes

Tanya Edwards
Today is Ashley Benson's 27th birthday. (Time flies, huh?) Of course, her Pretty Little Liars cast mates celebrated her on social media with the sweetest posts. After six years of filming the show together, it's no secret the stars are close and their birthday wishes for Benson prove it.
Lucy Hale shared a photo of the two on a panel at the Paley Center for Media with a heartfelt caption, writing, "Happy Birthday Benzo. 12 years I've known you and life is only growing sweeter."

Shay Mitchell shared a glam shot of the two slaying on a city street, writing, "To my little sis on her birthday - PLL has given me so many things I'm thankful for but you are easily at the top of that list. Having experienced something so life changing together has bonded us in a way that's impossible to describe, and I am forever grateful you were by my side the entire time (literally). We have spent so many early mornings and late nights together and it's those moments, those exhausted, delirious, and hilarious moments I can't wait to look back on in five years and tell our kids about years after that. I know this next year of your life will be your best yet and I am so lucky to be along for the ride. I love you Benz and I'm so thankful you were born. - Buttah"
And co-star Troian Bellisario posted a black-and-white shot of the two actors caught in a silly candid moment. She captioned the image with a testament to their friendship. "To the kid. The blonde one. The littlest sister. Benzo. Smash. The Christina to my Vicky. @itsashbenzo This picture perfectly encapsulates us. Dying of laughter from a moment of total mind melding. What we walked through, the best of it and the worst of it, we got through it because we did it together. You made me a better actor with every scene. You made me cry with laughter from every outtake. And you saved my spirit more than once or twice in the in between. I love you babe. I hope you're giving them hell in the city. I miss you. Happy birthday."
With the series coming to a surely epic end, at least we'll always have Instagram friendship.
