

Shay Mitchell shared a glam shot of the two slaying on a city street, writing, "To my little sis on her birthday - PLL has given me so many things I'm thankful for but you are easily at the top of that list. Having experienced something so life changing together has bonded us in a way that's impossible to describe, and I am forever grateful you were by my side the entire time (literally). We have spent so many early mornings and late nights together and it's those moments, those exhausted, delirious, and hilarious moments I can't wait to look back on in five years and tell our kids about years after that. I know this next year of your life will be your best yet and I am so lucky to be along for the ride. I love you Benz and I'm so thankful you were born. - Buttah"