This Man Made His Beauty-Loving Wife’s Dreams Come True

My sisters husband turned a closet into a vanity for her.— molly (@guaacamoll) December 5, 2016
I NEED ME A MAN LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/Mfb8am6j8z
An Ohio nurse and mother of three was surprised with an early birthday and Christmas gift from her husband — a vanity outfitted from a spare closet.
“I was completely shocked when I saw it,” Kari Koelsch told the Huffington Post. “I could not have asked or anything more beautiful and perfect for me.”
According to BuzzFeed, Todd Koelsch — who his wife of 17 months describes as "a big tough guy" and "a utility worker that’s usually covered in mud" — needed just two days to revamp an uninspired walk-in closet into a feminine space perfect for applying makeup and securing “me time.”
The closet is now adorned with pink-and-cream stripes, gold accents (including a K and a sign that reads, “FLAWLESS”), a metallic light fixture, fur-and-tulle stool, and drawer storage units with a basketweave motif. Despite having several household projects underway, Todd fast-tracked the vanity after Kari expressed desire for a place to get ready in the mornings (Todd and her son are known bathroom hogs) and keep her beauty products separate (meaning she’ll never again have to sort through the contents of Todd’s medicine cabinet).
One of her three sisters, Molly Maksemetz, tweeted before-and-after pictures of the not-yet-finished transformation, which have garnered over 67,000 retweets, 134,000 likes, and lots of positive comments. “Todd said he did it to make her happy and he loves making her happy,” Maksemetz told BuzzFeed. “I’m glad Todd is getting the appreciation he deserves and I’m glad my sister was blessed with such an awesome man, because she really is an awesome woman.”
Todd told Kari that the project was low-budget, with many of the purchases found on sale. Head here for more ways to upgrade your home without hurting your wallet.
