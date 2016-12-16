Last night, Beyoncé threw a holiday bash for staffers of her Parkwood Entertainment company and gifted them with a truly on-brand surprise: she showed up to perform, because, duh...Beyoncé.
TMZ reports that Bey's company hosted the fiesta at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday night and that her staffers were treated to an extra-large pitcher of lemonade for the occasion. After a screening of her Lemonade visual album, she came out and surprised the group with a performance.
Staffers were apparently also witness to an unofficial Destiny's Child reunion at the soiree, though the group did not perform. According to the report, "Guests also went home with Formation-themed goody bags full of popcorn and Lemonheads." That's so...sweet, and sour, all at once.
You'd think that working for Parkwood would mean all Bey, all day, but what an awesome surprise for the behind-the-scenes crew that helps the queen slay every day. Seems like the job perks are pretty sweet...where do we sign up?
Check out a video of Bey's surprise performance, below.
