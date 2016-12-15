A Massachusetts man was found guilty of harassing Ariana Grande earlier this week.
Billboard reported that 31-year-old Timothy Normandin plead guilty to criminal harassment after sending Grande unwanted gifts in the mail. He started sending the pop star items including eight Yankee candles, a rock from New Hampshire, a $200 anklet and a 42-pound pumpkin in 2014.
This was around the same time, according to The Lowell Sun, that he was posting messages to his Facebook page accusing Grande of "cheating" on him.
Normandin had also traveled to New York and Connecticut in hopes of meeting the singer. The Lowell Sun reported that Normandin was arrested in 2015 at a Mohegan Sun hotel in Connecticut when he tried to get past Grande's security guards.
A judge ordered Normandin to stay away from Grande. He was also reportedly given three years probation. Normandin, who reportedly suffers from mental health issues including delusional disorder, was also ordered to continue counseling.
