Yet Another Movie Will Feature Music By Lin-Manuel Miranda & It Sounds Delightful

Lin-Manuel Miranda and his In the Heights collaborator Quiara Alegría Hudes have an exciting new project in the works.
The animated film, Vivo, sounds like a modern Curious George. It's about a monkey "who loves music and adventure, leading him to make a dangerous journey from Havana to Miami to fulfill his destiny," according to Vulture. Miranda's writing the music and Hudes is writing the script.
Miranda tweeted that he'd created the songs a while back, before Sony picked up the movie.
That comes out December 18, 2020, but we won't have to wait until then to see new work from Miranda. He wrote music for Moana, he's starring in the live-action Mary Poppins movie, and he's producing and writing music for the live-action Little Mermaid. He also told Vulture that he and Zootopia director Byron Howard are creating their own animated film.
But if you can't wait that long to see him in action again, this video of him at his wedding should hold you over.
I wrote these tunes for Vivo years ago. So thrilled they've found a home at @SonyAnimation and I get to play with Quiara again. https://t.co/Sni9JoAcGs— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 14, 2016
