Kate Gosselin is just the latest in a wave of celebrities who are speaking out about the negative impact the media has had on their lives. For Gosselin, the tabloids have been a real buzzkill, at least that’s what she told Dr. Oz during an interview on his show.
She described the gossipy press as a parasitic entity, saying, “I’m a very visual person, so your emotional and psychological energy, like, I do actually, picture it as like a barrel of energy, this stuff just eats — it drags you down. It eats away at you. It drains your physical energy.”
Gosselin finds it frustrating that fans and foes alike still can’t seem to identify the “real Kate” from the version that is written about in the tabloids. The 41-year-old reality star is also angered when these stories affect her children. Recently, she made headlines after being accused of intentionally keeping her sons away from their father, Jon.
And speaking of Jon, his ex-wife didn’t mince words on that topic, either. In addition to the struggles of living in the spotlight, Gosselin also told Dr. Oz that “having an ex-husband who doesn’t see the value in uplifting his children and his family, whether he chooses to be on the show or not, is extremely difficult.” Ouch.
Things have been messy between the Gosselin parents for a while. The lack of privacy and pressures to keep up a good storyline for her ongoing show, Kate Plus 8, can't be making it any easier. But we hope these two can find a way to work it out. There are eight little ones (although they aren’t so little anymore) who are affected not only by tabloid fodder, but by the way their parents treat each other.
