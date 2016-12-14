Despicable Me's Gru and his minions are back for a threequel, and it looks like a total blast from the past.



The trailer for Despicable Me 3 is here and it's an '80s throwback, thanks to the film's big baddie Balthazar Bratt. Bratt, voiced by South Park's Trey Parker, is a child star turned super-villain who is totally obsessed with the Reagan era. As if his Tom Selleck mustache didn't already give it away.



This guy has a penchant for dancing and shows off his moonwalk any chance he gets. It's almost as deadly as his chewing gum habit. Seriously, bubble gum is one of his weapons. He even soundtracks his heists to Michael Jackson's "Bad" — just incase you didn't already know how bad he is.



Bratt may be trying to steal the spotlight and all the jewels, but it's the return of Gru's fabulous accent, courtesy of Steve Carell, that will have you excited for the latest Despicable installment. Turns out, Gru is absolutely timeless.



Despicable Me 3 hits theaters June 30, 2017.