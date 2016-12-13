Attention, cheese lovers! If, like us, you consider cheese a meal and you wait way too long to "say when" as a waiter tops your pasta with Parm, then you're going to want to keep reading. Whole Foods has just granted us all a Christmas miracle of sorts.
The supermarket chain is currently holding a 12 days of cheese sale. What exactly do those glorious words mean? Well, starting December 13 and ending December 24, the grocery store will sell one specific cheese at half its normal price every day. That means we can double our cheese budget for the next two weeks! (Yes, we have a cheese budget.)
Check out the specific offerings here. We don't know about you, but we're already planning an epic cheese plate. Or maybe this is the perfect opportunity to build our very own cheese advent calendar. Either way, the next couple of weeks are going to be filled with some extra Gouda days.
The supermarket chain is currently holding a 12 days of cheese sale. What exactly do those glorious words mean? Well, starting December 13 and ending December 24, the grocery store will sell one specific cheese at half its normal price every day. That means we can double our cheese budget for the next two weeks! (Yes, we have a cheese budget.)
Check out the specific offerings here. We don't know about you, but we're already planning an epic cheese plate. Or maybe this is the perfect opportunity to build our very own cheese advent calendar. Either way, the next couple of weeks are going to be filled with some extra Gouda days.
Advertisement