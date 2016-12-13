E.L.F. Has Done It Again With The Prettiest (& Cheapest!) Lip Scrubs

We’re creeping in on the season wherein a good lip exfoliator becomes less of a semi-necessary extra step and more of a non-negotiable. (Especially for anyone who wants to wear lip color without the telltale signs of winter-battered skin.) So it’s perfect timing that E.L.F. just swooped in with three new Lip Exfoliator flavors.
Joining the brand's trifecta of original sugar Lip Exfoliators are three new flavors: coconut, pink grapefruit, and rose. The new additions bring a little something for everyone, whether you prefer tropical, sweet, or floral scents — and they all come in pretty pastel colors.
Joining the brand's trifecta of original sugar Lip Exfoliators are three new flavors: coconut, pink grapefruit, and rose. The new additions bring a little something for everyone, whether you prefer tropical, sweet, or floral scents — and they all come in pretty pastel colors.
Advertisement
If you’re already familiar with the gentle formula, then you know just how effective it is at removing dry flakes while leaving lips hydrated with vitamin E. That alone should be reason to stock up...but it’s not even the best part.
Nope, the best part is that you don't have to decide which scent to snag, because these are wildly affordable. As in, $3 affordable. In our opinions, that's a very small price to pay for the gift of flake-free lips all winter long.
Nope, the best part is that you don't have to decide which scent to snag, because these are wildly affordable. As in, $3 affordable. In our opinions, that's a very small price to pay for the gift of flake-free lips all winter long.
Advertisement