E.L.F. Has Done It Again With The Prettiest (& Cheapest!) Lip Scrubs

What’s your flavor? Grab these iconic beauty bag staples to keep your pout perfectly polished this winter ❄️⛄️. Now 5 Lip Exfoliator flavors to choose from—Grapefruit, Cherry, Mint, Coconut & Rose! Comment with your fav below for your chance to win it.

A photo posted by e.l.f. Cosmetics (@elfcosmetics) on Dec 11, 2016 at 7:53pm PST