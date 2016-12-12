Evan Rachel Wood won big at Sunday night’s Critics Choice Awards ceremony. She took home a win for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as the artificially intelligent being, Dolores, on Westworld. It was a big moment for the actress who thanked her writers and crew, but ultimately dedicated the award to her 3-year-old son.
Her role in Westworld is certainly a career high for Wood, bringing her more recognition than previous projects. This wasn't Wood's first time at the show. More than a decade ago, Wood’s teenaged self was experiencing another peak in her career. After playing the troubled teenager, Tracy Freeland in one of my all time favorite movies, Thirteen, Wood was nominated for both a Golden Globe and a Critic’s Choice Award during the 2004 awards season.
The actress shared a side-by-side picture of herself at her first Critics Choice Awards and on Sunday. She had some encouraging words to say to her younger self. “First time I attended the#CriticsChoiceAwards at 15. Now almost 15 years later with a win. Hey, baby Evan? You've come a long way. Proud of you. ☺️”
Started from the bottom, now she here. Check out the picture below.
