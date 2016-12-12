This Hair-Care Line Gives New Meaning To Champagne Showers

Are you a regular at 1 OAK? Were you on the set of Kim K.'s Paper cover shoot? Is your name Mariah or Diddy or Drake? Then you've probably experienced a proper Champagne shower. The closest the rest of us have gotten to one was when our roommate opened the bottle like a novice and ended up making the entire kitchen floor a sticky mess. But for Rachel Katzman, a Champagne shower spawned the idea for a decadent hair-care line, after she realized her hair actually looked better after a bubbly spray at a 21st-birthday bash. Thus, she founded Cuvée Beauty.
The six-piece collection includes a shampoo, a conditioner, a treatment, styling balm, wet texture spray (think: Champagne instead of salt), and a protective treatment — all in the $35-to-$45 range and infused with Champagne extract. The unique Cuvée complex of antioxidants delivers serious gloss, ceramides promise thickness, and platinum extract deep-cleans — all without any hangover risk. Plus, the line is great for all hair types and doesn't contain any sulfates or parabens. Talk about a good buzz.
