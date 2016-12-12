Fans of Outlander are celebrating star Caitriona Balfe's second Golden Globe nomination today for her role as Claire on the hit series, but they're not the only ones celebrating. Balfe’s on-screen husband, Sam Heughan, had the sweetest words for his co-star after the nominations were announced this morning, and we're absolutely swooning.
The two play our favorite TV couple Jamie and Claire, and many fans wish these two would hook up in real life because of how sizzling their on-screen chemistry is. But it seems like they're just super close friends and co-stars, and Heughan's congratulatory tweet to Balfe was downright adorable.
YAZZZZZZZ WIFEY!!!!! @caitrionambalfe so well deserved of COURSE!!! 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁— Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) December 12, 2016
Heughan broke out the big guns, including all-caps, exclamation points, and big smile emojis galore, and Balfe was flattered by the praise, responding back:
@SamHeughan @Outlander_STARZ Thank you darling .... you're the best ..! X— Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) December 12, 2016
These two!
In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Balfe expressed gratitude for her nomination, and gushed about her fellow nominees in the Best Actress, TV Series Drama category, including The Crown’s Claire Foy, The Americans' Keri Russell, Stranger Things’ Winona Ryder and Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood. She said:
"I am grateful every day that I get to portray a woman who is strong-willed, confident, intelligent, empowered and simply unforgettable. While Outlander is a brilliant period show, Claire represents so many qualities of a 10th century modern-day woman, someone who is forging her own path, fighting for what she believes and doing so with integrity. I am thrilled to be nominated among such an amazing and talented group of women."
