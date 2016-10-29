Things might have gone very differently on the season finale of Outlander, if the show's executive producer had her way. In an exclusive clip from the Season 2 Blu-ray on Entertainment Weekly, producer Toni Graphia reveals they were considering having Claire Fraser be the one who did in her husband's uncle Dougal MacKenzie, instead of her husband, Jamie.
Graphia, who serves as a writer and co-executive producer for the show, explains why she wanted to change the storyline of the books and have the show's heroine do it, not her husband Jamie. “She rescues Jamie just as much as he rescues her," Graphia said.
Advertisement
They do have a point, as fans of the show know. Also, considering Claire's interactions with Jamie's creepy uncle — including that super uncomfortable moment on her wedding night — we understand the inclination.
Author Diana Gabaldon admits in the clip that if the producers had their way, Claire would always be the "badass" on the show. However, the network felt strongly that the storyline should stick to the book (which is a sentence we never expected to write).
So, as we know from the finale, in the end they stuck with the plot line from the books, with Jamie Fraser killing his uncle after Dougal overhears the plot to kill the prince and calls Claire a "filthy whoring witch."
Advertisement