Here's How To Get Free Dunkin' Donuts Coffee This Holiday Season

How could you possibly beat a warm, delicious cup of coffee? I mean, it's really the perfect wintertime pick-me-up. Well, what if it were free? Yep, that would make it better, and Dunkin' Donuts figured that out. That's why the coffee chain is offering free medium-sized coffees for a day at select locations between December 12 through 23. Each free coffee will come in a festive, limited-edition "Joy" coffee cup, so you can drink in the spirit of the season.
Holidays require a little magic and a lot of coffee ✨☕ pic.twitter.com/fGoTVPCLkQ— Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) November 28, 2016
Dunkin' Donuts is not just pledging free coffee to customers; the company will also be donating $1,000 in each market to local organizations that align with the Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission of bringing cheer to sick and hungry children. To see if the offer is coming to your city, check Dunkin' Donuts' website. Dates and locations may periodically be updated in the coming weeks, so stay up-to-date by following Dunkin' Donuts on Twitter and Facebook. This season, the coffee chain wants to warm your stomach with free coffee and warm your heart with joy.
