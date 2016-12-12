Susan Olsen, the child star who appeared in The Brady Bunch, was fired from her LA Talk Radio show Two Chicks Talkin' Politics after allegedly making anti-gay remarks on Facebook, The Hollywood Reporter reports. The actor Leon Acord-Whiting called out Olsen on Facebook after appearing on the show on Wednesday, December 7. During his appearance, Acord-Whiting, who is openly gay, exchanged heated words with Olsen.
"Susan Olsen spreads outrageous misinformation & it is dangerous and unprofessional," he wrote. Olsen is a noted Trump supporter; Acord-Whiting accused the show of being "wildly irresponsible" for allowing a Trump supporter to host a regular talk show.
Olsen's public response was rather tame: she wrote on Facebook Friday, "This is the little piece of human waste. He blocked himself from me before I could even get one hit in." It was accompanied by a screenshot of Acord-Whiting's original post.
Shortly after Olsen's curt reply, Acord-Whiting shared a screenshot of a private message from the Brady Bunch star. The full message, which you can read in full at Us Weekly, is littered with unprintable expletives — at one point, Olsen employs a derogatory term for gay men.
Olsen has since been fired. In a coy post on Facebook, LA Talk Radio stated, "We will not tolerate hateful speech by anyone associated with our radio station and have severed our ties with a host that veered off the direction in which we are going." The post does not mention Olsen or her show, but the implication is clear: Olsen will not return to Two Chicks Talking Politics.
Acord-Whiting, who is best known for the series Old Dogs & New Tricks, subsequently posted on Facebook that he isn't interested in gleaning publicity from the online altercation.
"I just turned down requests from KCBS TV & Inside Edition. I'm not milking this," he wrote Sunday night. (He also posted a gif of Wonder Woman with the caption, "Wearing my anti-homophobic deceit bracelets today...")
The 55-year-old Olsen achieved fame early with the success of The Brady Bunch. On the show, she played the wide-eyed youngest of the bunch, Cindy Brady, who spoke with a lisp.
