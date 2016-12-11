Jared Leto Had A Fire Scare At His Hollywood Home

Jared Leto had a scary moment at his home in the Laurel Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday night. According to TMZ, firefighters responded to a call reporting smoke. When they arrived, the home and all its occupants were evacuated.
Perhaps Leto was rehearsing some fire-starting scenes with his Suicide Squad co-star, El Diablo (Jay Hernandez)? Per TMZ, no fire was found and there was no damage.
This is good news, not just for Leto, but for Hollywood history. The compound, which Leto purchased in 2015 for $5 million, according to Variety, used to be known as the Lookout Mountain Laboratory. In the 1940s through the '60s, it was the headquarters of a top-secret military film studio tasked with documenting nuclear bomb blasts, which sounds super-creepy. It looks a lot more luxurious in recent photographs, with 50,000 square feet of interior space on 1.7 acres.
Leto's reps have not yet responded to Refinery29's request for comment.
