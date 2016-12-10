Barnes & Noble is turning a new chapter by serving up breakfast, beer, and more alongside bestsellers at select stores. For a lucky few, boozing, books, and shopping all in one spot is now a reality.
Barnes & Noble Kitchen is now open inside locations in Eastchester, NY, and Edina, MN, with its latest set to open on Tuesday in Folsom, CA, the Sacramento Bee reports.
The chain's menu was created in partnership with noted chef Sheamus Feeley, whose résumé includes a stint at the award-winning Long Meadow Ranch in Napa Valley, CA.
You can get fancy at these restaurants, too. The most expensive of the Folsom location's featured meals is slow-cooked beef short ribs, which costs $26. Avocado-toast lovers can get their fix on the breakfast menu and there's guacamole "for the table" on the appetizer menu. B&N Kitchen will also serve a variety of wines, by the glass or bottle, and craft beers.
Barnes & Noble Kitchen is now open inside locations in Eastchester, NY, and Edina, MN, with its latest set to open on Tuesday in Folsom, CA, the Sacramento Bee reports.
The chain's menu was created in partnership with noted chef Sheamus Feeley, whose résumé includes a stint at the award-winning Long Meadow Ranch in Napa Valley, CA.
You can get fancy at these restaurants, too. The most expensive of the Folsom location's featured meals is slow-cooked beef short ribs, which costs $26. Avocado-toast lovers can get their fix on the breakfast menu and there's guacamole "for the table" on the appetizer menu. B&N Kitchen will also serve a variety of wines, by the glass or bottle, and craft beers.
David Deason, B&N’s vice president of development, told the Sacramento Bee that these new kitchens are “a step forward” in an unsure retail market, but that books are still the star.
Get a look at the full menu, below.
Get a look at the full menu, below.
Advertisement