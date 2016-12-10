What You Need To Know About The Yankee Candle Recall

If you were hoping to fill your home with the scent of cinnamon and cedar for the holidays — or if you've already bought a Yankee Candle to give to your favorite aunt — take note. About 31,000 Luminous Collection Yankee Candles have been recalled this week. The glass jars may crack when they're lit, Good Housekeeping reports.
"We have recently received consumer feedback regarding our new Luminous Collection candles which has indicated that when the candle is lit, the glass jar may crack, posing a possible laceration hazard," reads a statement on YankeeCandle.com. Shattered glass probably counteracts the soothing effects of a flickering flame and the smell of sea salt and coral.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission states that there have been 16 reports of these candles breaking, with no injuries yet. Sea Salt & Coral, Blackberry & Sage, Apple Blossom & Melon, Sugarcane & Honey, Pine & Sandalwood, and Cinnamon & Cedar candles purchased between September and November of this year are included in the recall.
The timing is bad, considering that scented candles have long been the go-to affordable and not-too-personal gift. The good news? You've still got plenty of time to bring them back to a Yankee Candle store for a refund and "one free candle of your choice for your inconvenience" before the holidays are here.
