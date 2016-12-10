Neville Longbottom, the lovable Gryffindor with heart, is officially off the market for good.
Harry Potter dork-turned-hunk Matthew Lewis is engaged. The actor reportedly proposed to his girlfriend, Angela Jones, an event planner at Universal Studios, earlier this month. According to TMZ, Lewis got down on one knee and popped the big question in Paris. The couple later showed off the ring on the actor’s private Instagram page.
A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the news to the Daily Mail, explaining “they're both over the moon. They got together in July and hit it off straight away.”
Lewis set tongues wagging back in 2015 after appearing topless for a feature in Attitude. Even author J.K. Rowling was slightly scandalized by the pictures and had a few choice words to say about it online. Here's hoping she'll have some nice words for this more traditional move.
