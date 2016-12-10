

Unfortunately, while Rebecca and Valencia attempt to determine whether or not Anna is dealing drugs — she isn't — Anna's cat, Gravy, runs out of the store. Rebecca inadvertently hits the cat with her car — and offers to drive Anna and Gravy to a vet when she refuses to own up to the fact that it's her fault. Luckily, Gravy lives to see another day, thanks to a tail reattachment.



But when Anna tells them that the salon has security tapes, Rebecca and Valencia decide they have to break in to delete the footage. (Incredibly enough, they do manage to erase the evidence — but thanks to Rebecca's lip-reading skills, they also watch Josh tell Anna that he's never felt about anyone the way he does about her.)



Breaking and entering, lying to cover up hitting a cat with a car — these are the kind of ridiculous things Rebecca and Paula would normally do together. While it's fun to see Rebecca and Valencia teaming up — and great to see Paula gaining more dimension this season — it's still sad to know that Paula really is no longer a part of Rebecca's schemes.



Instead, Paula is busy studying for law school with Sunil (Parvesh Cheena). So busy, in fact, that she accidentally misses Scott's (Steve Monroe) barbershop quartet performance. She and Rebecca are still fighting, but the most meaningful and raw moment of the episode comes from Paula's relationship with her husband, not with Rebecca.



When Paula admits that it's totally her fault for missing the performance, Scott responds, "I don't care whose fault it is, I just feel bad right now." It's honest and it's heartbreaking, especially after we've watched Paula and Scott rebuild their relationship. Hopefully, they'll find a way to work things out (that doesn't involve a come-on from Scott's annoying coworker).



As for Rebecca and Paula's fight — it's still a thing — it finally gets the song it deserves, although not until the end of the episode. The duo performs an '80s-style power ballad about wanting to apologize, as long as the other apologizes first. The format is perfect for the topic, although it would have been more impactful at the beginning of the episode.

