We live in an era when even being a princess can't protect you from the internet. Prince Andrew, Duke of York, issued a statement on Twitter Friday asking the press to stop speculating about his daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. As People points out, the tweet in question is signed with an "AY," which designates a message from the duke himself.
This appears to be in response to articles that insinuate a schism in the royal family between Queen Elizabeth and the York family. A recent article on Celebrity Dirty Laundry — titled "Queen Elizabeth Undermines Prince Charles: Demands Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Be Made Working Royals?" — suggests that Prince Charles and Prince Andrew have exchanged "harsh words" about the role the daughters of York play in the royal family. The site seems to think that Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth want the sisters to be full-time royals.
In his statement, Prince Andrew clarifies that he and his brother have not, in fact, had a fraternal tiff about the princesses.
"There is no truth to the story that there could be a split between The Prince of Wales and I over my daughters’ participation as Members of the Royal Family and any continued speculation is pointless," the duke wrote.
The whole kerfuffle is about whether or not Beatrice and Eugenie are active members of the royal family. Currently, the two function as women first, royals second. And wouldn't that be just lovely if the public could treat everyone as human first, position second? Barack Obama first, POTUS second?
“As a father, my wish for my daughters is for them is to be modern working young women, who happen to be members of the Royal Family, and I am delighted to see them building their careers," he adds. Follow the link in the duke's tweet to read the full official statement.
