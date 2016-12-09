T.J. Miller Arrested On Suspicion Of Battery After Late-Night Altercation With Driver

T.J. Miller, of Silicon Valley and Deadpool fame, was arrested early on December 9, around 1 a.m., following an altercation with his driver in Hollywood, Variety confirms. According to a report from the Los Angeles Police Department, cops responded to a call in Hollywood where a driver for a car company asked for a citizen's arrest of Miller on the charge of battery.
The details of the arrest have not been released, but the police said that they pursued and arrested Miller at his home on suspicion of battery. The actor was later released on a $20,000 bail, issued a citation, and charged with battery. The Los Angeles Times reports that the police were not present for the attack.
Leading up to the reported incident, Miller has been making the rounds promoting his new movie, Office Christmas Party, in which he stars in with Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, and Kate McKinnon. On December 8, Miller attended GQ's Men of the Year party and appeared on Conan, where he debuted an odd accessory: a bloody safety pin as an earring. The blood turned out to be fake, but the stunt still weirded out viewers on Twitter.
Miller is also slated to host the 2016 Critic's Choice Awards on Sunday, December 11. If he still helms the show, I'm sure he'll squeeze in a joke or two about the untimely arrest.
