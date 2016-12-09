Lura Adkisson is 87, but she vividly remembers her high school cheerleading days. In fact, she can still recite many of her classmates' names and her school's song.
So, over Thanksgiving, her granddaughter Kimberly Davidson decided to record her singing it — and doing a dance in her uniform from 1942, Hello Giggles reports. The video went viral on Facebook, and people messaged Davidson to tell her they'd decided to record their grandmothers as well.
Davidson's goal was simply to create something for her family to celebrate Adkisson. "She's so loving, and kind, and she's the matriarch of our family," she told KTAB News.
Adkisson's motivation for nailing that routine? "I loved all of my classmates, and I loved the school," she said. "I remember looking at those handsome boys. They sure were handsome in their football suits."
If she keeps training, she just might be able to compete in the first cheerleading Olympics.
