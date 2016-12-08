Starbucks Just Unveiled An Official Pokémon Go Frap

A lot of major pop culture crazes have gone down in 2016, but one of the biggest was Pokémon Go. Many people spent this past summer wandering around their cities trying to "catch them all." The phenomenon even inspired Starbucks baristas all over the globe to create Pokémon-themed drinks. We saw the Pokéball Frappuccino as well as the Jigglypuff Refresher and the Eevee Frap. Those were all unofficial creations made by individual workers, but now Starbucks has released a Pokémon Frap that will be available at approximately 7,800 store locations.
According to a press release from the coffee chain,"The Pokémon Go Frappuccino" is a vanilla-bean frap blended with raspberry syrup and blackberries, topped with whipped cream. That's not all the Pokémon Go-related news Starbucks unveiled this morning. All of the store locations offering this limited-edition frap will also be turned into PokéStops or Gyms starting today at 2 p.m. EST. So now you can find and train your Pokémon while you refuel with a delicious beverage. It's so convenient, it might just bring Pokémon mania back as 2016 comes to a close.
