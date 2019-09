You'll Want To Catch All These Pokémon-Themed Frappuccinos

If you’ve already caught all the Pokémon out there and are looking for a new mission, we think we may have found one for you. In an homage to the extreme popularity of Pokémon Go, Starbucks locations around the globe have started making specialty drinks. Frappuccinos, to be exact. According to Eater , the first of these special Pokémon-themed Frapps came out of a Starbucks in New Zealand. The drink, which was first featured as a chalkboard special, is called the Pokéball Frapp. Business Insider Australia reports that it is made by adding strawberries and cream Frappuccino on top of a classic vanilla frap and topping it off with strawberry whipped cream.