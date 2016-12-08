It's about time. Kate McKinnon has been stealing the show on Saturday Night Live for four years now, and wowed audiences over the summer when she co-starred in the hit Ghostbusters reboot. However, she's yet to have her own movie — until now. Deadline reports that the 32-year-old comedian is slated to star in The Lunch Witch and it sounds like the perfect role.
Based on the Young Adult novel by Deb Lucke, The Lunch Witch is about a witch named Grunhilda who inherits the recipes and cauldron of her ancestors in a world where no one believes in magic. Instead, she takes a job as a lunch lady and uses her witchy ways to scare the kids. That is, until she befriends a girl named Madison.
Based on McKinnon's varied characters, like Olya Povlatsky, the alien abductee, and of course, Hillary Clinton, there's clearly no role she can't nail. A kooky witch is kind of how we already picture the actress's personality. No word on the young girl who's to star opposite McKinnon, but the film is set to be directed by Clay Kaytis (of Angry Birds fame) and produced by Michael De Luca.
Until more details are released, we'll have to get our Kate McKinnon fix in the upcoming film Office Christmas Party, followed by Rock That Body.
