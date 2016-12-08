Here's How Game Of Thrones Could Send A Positive Message (For Once)

Game of Thrones is many, many things. The show's blend of high fantasy with grim reality has resulted in a mega-crossover smash. But nobody would accuse the show of advancing a progressive agenda. Whether it's sexposition (using nudity in the background of expository scenes) or the show's prevalent use of sexual assault as a plot device, Game of Thrones has occasionally used its grittiness as a hand-wave to excuse regressive values. Though the showrunners haven't signed on to the informal agreement to stop using sexual assault to advance plot, and there's an excellent argument to be made that television shouldn't shy away from depicting the real horrors of rape, there could be a way for the show to push a progressive message.
Actor Finn Jones, who played Loras Tyrell (R.I.P.), gave a roadmap to that end in a Wednesday interview with Vulture. He says that, with the realm heading towards all-out war against the encroaching forces of the undead, there will doubtless be carnage. But after that, hope.
"I think the Iron Throne will be dissolved, both physically and ideologically," Jones tells Vulture. "A Small Council will be set up — not to take power, but to give power back. Hopefully, a more democratic and more progressive era will arise on Westeros. I think that's a really nice, positive way to end the story, and I think we need that right now. The world is a really fucking weird place right now, and we need someone telling a hopeful, positive, progressive story about politics and power."
Great, so kind of like Brexit? Like, the Iron Islands for Iron Islanders? He must mean something else.
"The power should be in individual democracies, in individual communities," Jones tells Vulture.
Ah, shit. Exactly like Brexit. We really would not want to be present for all the insane racist stuff that the Lannister delegation would be throwing around. You know there's another wing of that family back at Casterly Rock that has some insane theories about racial science.
Jokes aside, we hope that Game of Thrones ends with the Magna Carta. It's all fun and games until a White Walker wins the Iron Throne on a technicality.
