We still have a few more hours before Hairspray Live! broadcasts on NBC. But for the performers who have been working on the production for months now, tonight's debut is indeed the end of a journey.
It’s a journey that stars like Jennifer Hudson, Derek Hough, and Ariana Grande have embarked on together. For Grande, this was a dream role. She actually had her manager track down the creators of the production to put in a bid for the role of Penny Pingleton, the ditzy best friend of main character Tracy Turnblad. She has had her eye on this prize since she was a little girl, she said on Twitter. So naturally, the “Side to Side” singer is having all the feels about wrapping up this experience.
Hough recorded Grande after their final rehearsal last night and let’s just say the waterworks had already begun. In the Instagram video Grande goes straight into Hough’s arms with runny mascara, making fun of the fact that she was “already crying” a day ahead of time. Hough consoles her but she’s already too lost in the maze of her feelings to care.
Someone get that girl a tissue.
