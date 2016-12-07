A key part of Christmas for many people is sitting down for a big meal with their family or friends. Unfortunately, not everyone has people in their lives to gather together with — or access to a complete meal. That's why a London-based Turkish restaurant called Shish is offering a three-course Christmas dinner to the elderly and the homeless, completely free of charge. Notably, Shish is Muslim-owned, and despite the fact that the owners do not themselves celebrate Christmas, they still want to help others do so.
The restaurant posted all the information about the free dinner to Twitter a few weeks ago and encouraged others to retweet it in order to spread the word. According to the restaurant's tweet, the meal will include a starter course of soup and Cacik (Turkish cucumber salad), a chicken or vegetarian main course, and rice pudding for dessert. Sounds delicious.
Many Twitter users have responded to the restaurant's call for help in sharing information about the free dinner. People from all over have retweeted and commented on this beautiful and generous act. Shish isn't just feeding the homeless this Christmas; it's giving us all a little more hope.
@shishsidcup A beautiful and selfless gesture. Respecting another's faith and offering nourishment, company and a helping hand 🌺رحمت ہو تم پ— Raia (@moraven12) December 6, 2016
@shishsidcup what a beautiful gesture you are going to make a lot of people's lives better this Christmas .....thank you— CCM (@CCMRehab) December 5, 2016
@shishsidcup Thank you, Thank you, Thank you! This is absolutely amazing of you. You have restored my faith in humanity......🙏🏼❤️️— Sarah (@LKM820) November 18, 2016
@shishsidcup that's a wonderful thing to do, the world needs more of you 👍🙏— The chosen 1 (@darren_dazmav) December 7, 2016
