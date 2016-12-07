What This London Restaurant Is Doing On Christmas Will Warm Your Heart

Olivia Harrison
A key part of Christmas for many people is sitting down for a big meal with their family or friends. Unfortunately, not everyone has people in their lives to gather together with — or access to a complete meal. That's why a London-based Turkish restaurant called Shish is offering a three-course Christmas dinner to the elderly and the homeless, completely free of charge. Notably, Shish is Muslim-owned, and despite the fact that the owners do not themselves celebrate Christmas, they still want to help others do so.

The restaurant posted all the information about the free dinner to Twitter a few weeks ago and encouraged others to retweet it in order to spread the word. According to the restaurant's tweet, the meal will include a starter course of soup and Cacik (Turkish cucumber salad), a chicken or vegetarian main course, and rice pudding for dessert. Sounds delicious.

Many Twitter users have responded to the restaurant's call for help in sharing information about the free dinner. People from all over have retweeted and commented on this beautiful and generous act. Shish isn't just feeding the homeless this Christmas; it's giving us all a little more hope.
