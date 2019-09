By now, avid fans of E.L. James' Fifty Shades of Grey are dissecting all sorts of subtle hints in the second trailer for Fifty Shades Darker , released today. The rest of us, who may have forgotten a giant chunk of the trilogy's plot (after all, that was never quite the point), or who managed to avoid the books altogether, can view this latest sneak peek with the dewy eyes of the innocent. What can it all mean? Here's what we've gathered.Reminder: Christian (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) break up at the end of the first movie. You can tell this by the way Ana responds to his dinner invitation after hesitating for .000001 second. "Okay, fine. I will have dinner with you. Because I'm hungry. But we are only talking and that is it."Because what can't his money buy? This is our only explanation for how Ana can remove her underwear in the middle of a fancy restaurant, and how Christian can then grope her in a crowded elevator without anyone batting an eyelash. Is this sexy or gross?First there's Christian standing ominously and staring at Ana at the gallery, then there's that stalker (Bella Heathcote) doing the same thing in his apartment...twice. The name of the game is to stand as still as possible until everyone does exactly what you've willed them to."Are you just going to stand there gawking?" she says in her breathy voice while standing in her lingerie. She's the best at seduction.