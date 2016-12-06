It's hard to believe that Willow Smith is only 16, especially since she's been famous her entire life thanks to her A-list parents, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. But it's true — Willow has been forging her own career since the ripe old age of 7, when she appeared next to dad in her first movie. Now she's well on her way to becoming one of the freshest new singers around, and you won't believe how talented she is.
Willow debuted her first single back in 2010 when she was only 10 years old (remember a little ditty called "Whip My Hair" that we could not get out of our heads for months?), but she didn't release her debut album for five years. Willow took some time off before recording her album (hey, what were you up to at age 10?) and now she's finally back with some new music, and it's gorgeous.
She's still a teenager, but her voice and sound seem far beyond her years, and we have a feeling she's going to be huge. Willow performed an original song last night at the Ritz-Carlton in Paris, and it will give you goosebumps. Her debut album, Ardipithecus, was only the first taste of what's likely to come from this powerhouse. We can't wait to see what else she has in store.
Check out a couple of clips of Willow singing her heart out, below.
