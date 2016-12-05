Netflix Is Developing 20 Unscripted Shows — Here’s What They Should Make

Netflix is setting #NewYearNewMe goals that aren’t going to make us roll our eyes. Following the massive success of their original programming like The Crown, Orange Is The New Black, and Stranger Things the online streaming platform is ready to venture into reality TV.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the entertainment giant is committing a whopping $6 billion to new programming in 2017. They are producing more than 1,000 hours of contact (that’s more content than all episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians combined) and 20 unscripted shows next year.
With this much money and so many opportunities, the possibilities are truly endless. Netflix is clearly prepared to win TV. But if the company is struggling for ideas, we might be able to help. Here are a few of our suggestions for some good ol’ reality TV.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the entertainment giant is committing a whopping $6 billion to new programming in 2017. They are producing more than 1,000 hours of contact (that’s more content than all episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians combined) and 20 unscripted shows next year.
With this much money and so many opportunities, the possibilities are truly endless. Netflix is clearly prepared to win TV. But if the company is struggling for ideas, we might be able to help. Here are a few of our suggestions for some good ol’ reality TV.